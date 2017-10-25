5 Modern Dishwashers

Dishwashers don’t seem to hold the same cache as some of the more lust-worthy kitchen appliances (looking at you, gas ranges). However, if you’ve lived without one and spent hours cleaning up after a dinner party late into the night, you won’t take these handy machines for granted.
And now with new technical innovations and thoughtfully designed facades, dishwashers are revered for more than just their timesaving abilities. Today’s modern dishwashers are of course focused on providing a superior clean, but they’re also designed to be quiet, maximize energy efficiency, and conserve water—and they look good doing it. Here, we offer five recent models that would be right at home in the modern kitchen.
Bosch is working with zeolite minerals in the company’s energy-efficient dishwashers, which can be found where volcanic rocks interact with groundwater, but are also produced commercially. Zeolites absorb water during the wash cycle, then emit enough heat to dry dishes without the aid of electricity. Other companies are offering innovations in noise reduction, water re-use, and customizable racks and settings.