4 Copenhagen Hotels That Combine Good Design and Green Sensibility

Tour a crop of Copenhagen hotels that are making a strong case for eco-friendly design.
While luxury hospitality is more often associated with extravagance rather than mindful living, Denmark’s sustainable, eco-conscious focus is also integral to the day-to-day operations of the Copenhagen’s design hotels.
In 1973 Denmark was the first country in the world to implement an environmental law. It received the INDEX: Award 2013 in recognition of its climate plan, which includes a pro-active framework for sustainable design solutions in the future. Copenhagen was also named European Green Capital for 2014 by the European Environment Commission.
In fact, the city plans to become the world’s first carbon dioxide neutral capital by 2015. Sixty-three per cent of all hotel rooms in Copenhagen eco-certified.