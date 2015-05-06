4 Copenhagen Hotels That Combine Good Design and Green Sensibility

At Hotel SP34, a boutique hotel which opened in Copenhagen’s Latin Quarter in 2014, designer Morten Hedegaard placed sustainability at the core of his design concept. “Everything had to be minimalistic, Scandinavian, high-quality, and convenient, but without using the obvious Danish design options,” says Jacob Jensen of Brochner Hotels. For instance, lamps used throughout the rooms and public spaces were reclaimed from an old barn in Sweden.