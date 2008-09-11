2nd Annual Park[ing] Day LA

Last year parking spaces and lots were transformed all over the city into tiny parks and green spaces where people were encouraged to relax and hang out. Community groups, neighborhood councils, design/architecture firms, and pedestrians all participated in bringing more green to LA.



What will the second one be like and what can you do to be a part of it? Quite a lot actually. You can man your own "park" for the day, for example. Follow their 10 steps for planning your park guide, which covers everything from choosing a location to choosing your message and assembling materials.



It's all happening next Friday, September 19th.



Image from nickbarkas.