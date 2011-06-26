2011 Dwell on Design Awards
2011 Dwell on Design Awards

By Dwell
Among the many wares that were exhibited on the Dwell on Design show floor, 11 stood out for excellence in their respective categories. Read on for the winners of the 2011 Dwell on Design Awards.
Best of Show: Molo

The Tromm Styler (a hybrid wardrobe and steam cleaner) by LG.

2011 Dwell on Design Awards

Kitchen: LG Tromm Styler

Drain by Infinity.

Paneling by Resysta.

Hanging lamps by Molo Design.

The Stokke Chair.

Design Materials: Resysta Paneling

Kohler's DTV Digital Shower Prompt.

Sustainability: Stokke Tripp Trapp

Sulfurcell solar panels.

Blocks by Tegu.

Energy: Sulfurcell

Fireplace by ModFire.

Modern Lifestyle: Tegu Building Blocks

Shelving by Riveli.

Furniture and Accessories: ModFire

Best Product Launch: Riveli

 