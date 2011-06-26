View Photos
2011 Dwell on Design Awards
Among the many wares that were exhibited on the Dwell on Design show floor, 11 stood out for excellence in their respective categories. Read on for the winners of the 2011 Dwell on Design Awards.
Best of Show: Molo
Outdoor: The Greenform Stool
Kitchen: LG Tromm Styler
Bath: Infinity Drain
Design Materials: Resysta Paneling
Sustainability: Stokke Tripp Trapp
Innovative Product: Kohler DTV Prompt Digital Shower
Energy: Sulfurcell
Modern Lifestyle: Tegu Building Blocks