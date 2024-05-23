The ’60s Are Alive and Well in This Groovy $898K Los Angeles Flat
Location: 7960 Selma Avenue, Unit 207, Los Angeles, California
Price: $898,000
Year Built: 1964
Footprint: 1,216 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
From the Agent: "Welcome to 7960 Selma Avenue, where midcentury architecture meets modern living in the vibrant heart of Los Angeles, California. Living in a midcentury building isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about embracing a lifestyle rooted in timeless elegance and modern sophistication. As you step into this iconic building, you’ll be immediately struck by its design elements that pay homage to an era of architectural innovation and timeless style. The sleek design aesthetic is complemented by retro touches, creating an inviting atmosphere reminiscent of a bygone era. From the open-concept layout to the indoor/outdoor vibe, every detail exudes an air of refined taste."
7960 Selma Avenue, Unit 207, in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $898,000 by Trey Alligood of Douglas Elliman.
