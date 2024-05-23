SubscribeSign In
The ’60s Are Alive and Well in This Groovy $898K Los Angeles Flat

Perched in a midcentury building, the renovated apartment is decked out with retro touches, including funky wallpaper and a disco ball.
Location: 7960 Selma Avenue, Unit 207, Los Angeles, California

Price: $898,000

Year Built: 1964

Footprint: 1,216 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Welcome to 7960 Selma Avenue, where midcentury architecture meets modern living in the vibrant heart of Los Angeles, California. Living in a midcentury building isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about embracing a lifestyle rooted in timeless elegance and modern sophistication. As you step into this iconic building, you’ll be immediately struck by its design elements that pay homage to an era of architectural innovation and timeless style. The sleek design aesthetic is complemented by retro touches, creating an inviting atmosphere reminiscent of a bygone era. From the open-concept layout to the indoor/outdoor vibe, every detail exudes an air of refined taste."

The crisp, white building has a gated entrance and sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills. Resident parking is also included.

Floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood doors open to a spacious, screened balcony.

Patterned wallpaper brings a playful pop of color to the galley-style kitchen.

"This isn’t just a residence," notes the agent. "It’s a celebration of an iconic era, where the spirit of disco, vintage chic, and effortless cool converge."

