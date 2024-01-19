Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The Past Meets the Present in This 1920s Hollywood Hills Tudor Asking $2.9M

The Past Meets the Present in This 1920s Hollywood Hills Tudor Asking $2.9M

With original mahogany beams, built-ins, and bright bathroom tile, the L.A. residence radiates period charm.
Text by
Location: 2061 Morgan Hill Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,899,000

Year Built: 1926

Footprint: 3,638 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Originally built as a Tudor-style home, this property recently received a thoughtful renovation that updated it for contemporary living. Natural light streams through sprawling windows and carefully placed skylights, inviting city views into the home’s generous living spaces. Historic details blend with modern amenities throughout. An original Mayan motif Batchelder fireplace graces the living room, along with original Honduran mahogany beams and more recent mahogany ceiling slats. Luxurious stainless-steel appliances complement the classically designed custom kitchen cabinetry along with a mahogany wine closet ideally situated in the designated bar area. There are also multiple access points to the home’s spacious outdoor decks."

The multistory home is perched in the hills above Franklin Avenue, about a half hour’s drive from downtown Los Angeles.

A large skylight allows sunshine to sweep across the remodeled kitchen.&nbsp;

Custom wrought-iron and mahogany railings lead to a large lofted library, complete with built-in shelving, window seating, and city views.

"This flexible space could serve as a dramatic media room or a creative hub," notes the agent.

The primary bathroom features a mix of original pink tile and custom contemporary finishes.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

