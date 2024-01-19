The Past Meets the Present in This 1920s Hollywood Hills Tudor Asking $2.9M

Location: 2061 Morgan Hill Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,899,000

Year Built: 1926

Footprint: 3,638 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Originally built as a Tudor-style home, this property recently received a thoughtful renovation that updated it for contemporary living. Natural light streams through sprawling windows and carefully placed skylights, inviting city views into the home’s generous living spaces. Historic details blend with modern amenities throughout. An original Mayan motif Batchelder fireplace graces the living room, along with original Honduran mahogany beams and more recent mahogany ceiling slats. Luxurious stainless-steel appliances complement the classically designed custom kitchen cabinetry along with a mahogany wine closet ideally situated in the designated bar area. There are also multiple access points to the home’s spacious outdoor decks."