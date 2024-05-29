SubscribeSign In
In San Antonio, a 1920s Home With Midcentury Vibes Asks $525K

Designed by A.B. Walton, the residence has original oak floors and tile, 1950s built-ins, and Japanese-style shoji screens.
Location: 2210 West Gramercy Place, San Antonio, Texas

Price: $525,000

Original Architect: A.B. Walton

Renovation Architect: Phil Lloyd Shoop

Year Built: 1928

Footprint: 2,778 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to the Alamo, a cherished, historic home with a rich story to tell. Originally built in 1928 by A.B. Walton and later reimagined in the 1950s by the esteemed architect Phil Lloyd Shoop, this residence holds a special place in the heart of the charming neighborhood of Monticello Park. Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by a harmonious blend of timeless charm from the 1920s and the distinctive flair of the 1950s with a touch of Japanese influence. Sunlight streams in through clerestory windows, casting a warm glow on the maple paneling, terrazzo flooring, and pecky wood accents that adorn the interior. The oak flooring and 10-foot ceilings from the 1920s add to the home’s character and allure. This home also has a two-car detached garage with a charming frosted-panel garage door, providing secure parking and additional storage space. Attached to the garage is a workshop, perfect for DIY projects and hobbies. Additionally you’ll find a cute children’s play shed nestled in the backyard that offers a whimsical retreat for young imaginations to thrive."

The home’s front facade displays its original material palette of wood, stone, glass, and brick.

Twelve-foot-high ceilings cap the living/dining area, which is lined with terrazzo flooring.

Another cozy living area, complete with a stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glazing, awaits behind shoji pocket doors.

One of the bathrooms has a shower and vanity clad in original green tile.

2210 West Gramercy Place in San Antonio, Texas, is currently listed for $525,000 by Gina Candelario of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

