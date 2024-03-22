SubscribeSign In
In Beverly Hills, a Spanish-Style Home With English Cottage Vibes Asks $4MView 10 Photos

In Beverly Hills, a Spanish-Style Home With English Cottage Vibes Asks $4M

Stone walls and vintage fixtures meet terra-cotta tiles and sunny outdoor spaces in this 3,387-square-foot residence, which dates back to the 1920s.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 2172 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $3,995,000

Renovation Designer: House of Rolison

Year Built: 1924

Footprint: 3,387 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 1.32 acres

From the Agent: "Set in the hills of Coldwater Canyon, this enchanting Beverly Hills home effortlessly blends old-world charm with modern luxuries. The newest renovation from House of Rolison, known for classic design, use of natural textures and materials, and internationally-sourced finishings, 2172 Coldwater is reminiscent of an English countryside manor, with classic, romantic touches including stone flooring and fireplace, brand-new clay tile roofing, vaulted wood ceilings, and original fixtures throughout. This vine-covered, stone-clad home tells a story of timeless sophistication and style. The flat lot, tucked away from the street with a long driveway, provides ample parking, including a two-car garage, a third driveway space, and space for additional tandem parking."

The home sits perched above the street, surrounded by olive trees, soaring hedges, and lush vegetation.

The home sits perched above the street, surrounded by olive trees, soaring hedges, and lush vegetation.

In Beverly Hills, a Spanish-Style Home With English Cottage Vibes Asks $4M - Photo 2 of 10 -
In the kitchen, a white Macaubas quartzite island sits below vaulted skylights. "Marble counters and ledges create a sophisticated atmosphere, complemented by custom oak cabinetry, sourced brass fixtures, and an Ilve stove," notes the agent.

In the kitchen, a white Macaubas quartzite island sits below vaulted skylights. "Marble counters and ledges create a sophisticated atmosphere, complemented by custom oak cabinetry, sourced brass fixtures, and an Ilve stove," notes the agent.

In Beverly Hills, a Spanish-Style Home With English Cottage Vibes Asks $4M - Photo 4 of 10 -
This cozy lower-level living area has stone-clad walls and exposed beams.

This cozy lower-level living area has stone-clad walls and exposed beams.

In Beverly Hills, a Spanish-Style Home With English Cottage Vibes Asks $4M - Photo 6 of 10 -
Upstairs, the primary bathroom features Crema Marfil marble, a Restoration Hardware vanity, and brass fixtures.

Upstairs, the primary bathroom features Crema Marfil marble, a Restoration Hardware vanity, and brass fixtures.

In Beverly Hills, a Spanish-Style Home With English Cottage Vibes Asks $4M - Photo 8 of 10 -
The den has a private entrance, so it can easily serve as a primary suite or guest unit.

The den has a private entrance, so it can easily serve as a primary suite or guest unit.

In Beverly Hills, a Spanish-Style Home With English Cottage Vibes Asks $4M - Photo 10 of 10 -

2172 Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills, California, is currently listed for $3,995,000 by Lori Harris of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz and Farrah Brittany of The Agency.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.