In Beverly Hills, a Spanish-Style Home With English Cottage Vibes Asks $4M
Location: 2172 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, California
Price: $3,995,000
Renovation Designer: House of Rolison
Year Built: 1924
Footprint: 3,387 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 1.32 acres
From the Agent: "Set in the hills of Coldwater Canyon, this enchanting Beverly Hills home effortlessly blends old-world charm with modern luxuries. The newest renovation from House of Rolison, known for classic design, use of natural textures and materials, and internationally-sourced finishings, 2172 Coldwater is reminiscent of an English countryside manor, with classic, romantic touches including stone flooring and fireplace, brand-new clay tile roofing, vaulted wood ceilings, and original fixtures throughout. This vine-covered, stone-clad home tells a story of timeless sophistication and style. The flat lot, tucked away from the street with a long driveway, provides ample parking, including a two-car garage, a third driveway space, and space for additional tandem parking."
2172 Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills, California, is currently listed for $3,995,000 by Lori Harris of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz and Farrah Brittany of The Agency.
