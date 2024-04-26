SubscribeSign In
Old and New Unite in This 18th-Century London Townhouse Listed for £4.5M

Dating back to 1710, the Grade II–listed residence was once home to a builder working on Kensington Palace—and it pairs period details with a sleek glass addition.
Text by
Location: Holland Street, Kensington W8, London, England

Price: £4,450,000 (approximately $5,566,660 USD)

Year Built: 1710

Extension Architect: Coherent Architecture

Footprint: 2,575 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

From the Agent: "An incredible Grade II–listed townhouse that has seen Kensington change beyond recognition from village to one of the most sought-after areas in prime central London. Once the village home of a builder working on the construction of nearby Kensington Palace, this trophy property in a prime location dates back to 1710. Beautifully appointed throughout, the house has a distinctly Gustavian feel, its woodwork in shades of grey, its floorboards bleached, and its simple 18th-century aesthetic reminiscent of that pared-back version of neoclassicism defined by Sweden’s King Gustav III. Simple, and also neat as a pin; there are no untidy corners. The property has ample living rooms including a charming first-floor drawing room with three windows onto the street. A ground-floor dining room, a study, and a generous family room are located in a modern rear glazed extension by architect Oliver Perceval. Stone steps lead to a decked roof terrace at the rear of the house."

The handsome brick home sits between shops on a quiet street, just a short walk from Kensington Palace and Holland Park.

Original details abound throughout the interiors, including the wide-plank hardwood floors and marble fireplace in the ground-floor dining area.

Located at the rear of the home, the kitchen features both a historic stove and a contemporary range.

The glazed rear extension by Oliver Perceval is filled with daylight.

The primary bedroom on the second level has a dressing room and an en suite bath.

