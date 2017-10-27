15 Modern Additions to Traditional Homes

While the original home was dark, like other homes of its period, the addition allowed Andrews and his team to let in an abundance of natural light. "We wanted to create transparency through the house—everything under the ribbon becomes glass," said Andrews. The enormous amount of glass achieves the desired openness, a connection between indoor and outdoor, and that natural light. But it also helps to keep the addition from overwhelming the original home and accentuates the feeling that the addition is an echo. "At night, the addition becomes a glowing lantern in the back of the home," Andrews said. Arch11 put in a tigerwood deck around the expansion and the homeowners took on all landscaping. The welcoming effect at night is soft and understated but surprising by its very existence.