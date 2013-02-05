10 Tips for Timeless Luxury

My design philosophy is always focused on creating luxury design that is timeless. This means the overall design can stand the test of time and be just as current tomorrow as it is today, with a feel of sophistication that incorporates beautiful, interesting materials in a well-conceived environment.

Based on my experience as a designer, here's what that takes:

1. Create a design that is rooted in function and problem-solving; luxury is all about the personal, custom approach to a design solution.

2. Always design the "bones" of the interior (walls, floors, ceilings) to be permanent since these set the stage of the overall design.

3. Create an architectural background with important detailing that gives uniqueness and definition to the home, including creative and proper lighting solutions.

4. Use natural materials like stone, fine woods, and marbles that convey a sense of strength and everlasting beauty.

5. Choose furnishings with interesting finishes that add to the overall character of the home. Go for unique woods such as anigre, African Bubunga, or wenge; or choose stone materials and mix in onyx or unusual marbles.