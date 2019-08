A foyer, also known as an entryway, is the first thing you see when you arrive at a house. They are important as they deliver the first impression on the interior of a home. Add the wow factor to your home by designing a standout foyer that everyone loves.

Wood, carpet, glass, and concrete: the entryway is a nexus of material and textures. The semi-closed entryway contains a white cabinet for storing coats and scarves. The LED ceiling lights are from Contrast Lighting. Oversize doors in the front entry create the sense of continuous wall when closed. Walnut doors come together to form a corner in the entry foyer. "A series of stepped concrete site walls lead you gradually up to a covered exterior entry, which opens onto a compressed entry foyer," Hutchison says. A Bertoia bench by Knoll sits in an entryway covered by Mosa's Greys Collection tiles. The entrance opens into a light-filled hall, with a Marcel Wanders chandelier and a Luna console table by Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance. The main entrance is on the house's south side. It leads to a central hall from which all sections of the home are accessible. The wide front door opens onto a wide central living space where the entire family—and a regular cast of visitors—spends much of their time. The entrance to the living room includes a seating area where guests can remove their shoes.