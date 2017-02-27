UNESCO GardenParis, France
Noguchi described the spirit of the garden he designed for UNESCO as coming from Japan but the composition of granite, concrete, and wood distinctly his own. The 1958 commission marked his first large-scale public garden design.
Pedersen + Lennard’s Field Office coffee shops, including one at the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town, were conceived as hangout spots that would double as showrooms for the duo’s furniture.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones. The 376-square-foot prefab mountain hut sleeps up to 21 guests around a central fireplace.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
"The house almost flies over the lake with an amazing view of the volcanoes and an idyllic landscape that you can never get tired of," says Chadwick.
The home is made up of two parts: a rear wing containing the studio and a guest room, and the north-facing living quarters (which, in the southern hemisphere, attract the most sun) overlooking the lake.
Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
Ferris respected the original stone-and-concrete foundations while making some modern additions.
Shown here is the sitting room from the bottom half of the main house. As an art collector, the current homeowner has filled the entire interior with bold statement pieces.
Take a peek into the edge of the 19th-century barn that Ferris transformed into a gallery. The traditional barn structure was retained while the interior was turned into a minimal and open canvas for the current homeowner’s art collection. It’ll be interesting to see how the next owner utilizes the space.
Out of the 3,544 square feet of the residence, 1,000 square feet of it comes from the pavilion. The corner of the open living room contains a suspended fireplace, oversized German speakers, and a pair of Barcelona chairs by Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe.
The stone treatment works as a connecting factor throughout the property and preserves a building practice that was common at the time.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Villa Le Trident owes its name to the steep three-pronged piece of land on which it is situated. Before and after the Second World War, the likes of Picasso, Somerset Maugham, and the Windsors all paid a visit to Dierks and his stunning French getaway.
A Chilean home’s dramatic stained-pine exterior references local vernacular architecture.
All of Scott Palamar’s selections and customizations brought the total to $150,000 for the 640-square-foot home and surrounding land. “I feel like I struck on such a novel solution because I was able to afford a home tailored to my lifestyle,” he says.
The whimsical façade is clad with irregular, unplaned white fir slats that thoroughly insulate the structure. These echo its energy-efficient timber construction, which includes triple-glazed super-windows and a comfort ventilation system. The poppy-red front door introduces a burst of color.
"Most houses are of the compound type. In poor areas, the countryside seems to invade the city, creating an in-between place of earth, mud, straw, wood, concrete and render." This commercial storefront was snapped in Niamey, Niger.
"This is a mix of colonial French structures, such as the hôtel de ville with its ornate baroque details, through to some fine art deco and modernist set pieces," says Adjaye of this commercial building in Bangui, Central African Republic. "The parliament building and courts of justice are fine examples of regional modernism."
Adjaye took this photo of a civic building in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. "Often dilapidated, these buildings are slowly being brought back to full use. City hall has touches of Terragni, constructed of white marble with fine brises-soleil. More recent administrative buildings have a tendency towards White House pastiche, a 90-degree turn from the city’s modernist legacy."
When the Casali family gave Michael Krus and Prishram Jain of TACT Architecture free rein to work with unconventional materials, the architects responded by creating a geometric 4,300-square-foot smart home encased in aluminum panels by Agway Metals. The front facade features Cor-Ten steel fabricated by Praxy Cladding.
When Studio Tack was brought on to revive the 1960s structure, they set out to showcase the history and charm of the property—but to do it through a modern lens. They preserved the eccentricities that make the property so special, but brought it into the modern world with fresh new furnishings, updated materials, and a relaxed, bohemian vibe.
“For the structure, Mapos devised a hybrid system of concrete, steel, and Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs),” co-principal Caleb Mulvena says. “Each was strategically utilized to create a lightweight, rigid, and highly energy-efficient shell.” Fiber cement-board cladding and a steel standing-seam roof act as the structure’s envelope.
North Haven locals nonplussed by Bobbie Callahan and Ed Hayes’s unusual retreat lit upon its cinematic qualities, calling it “the Strand” after the nearest movie theater on the mainland.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.
Even in cold weather, they open the sliding doors to let the fresh air in.