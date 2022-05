The aviary is Valentine's favorite room in the house. Located off the dining room, it has floor-to-ceiling Plexiglass panels that can be interchanged with screens in the fall. (Dr. Frost had fastidiously labeled every movable element in the residence to ensure that everything would be returned to the exact same place.) West Elm Iris Planters add extra greenery beside Russell Woodard Sculptura patio furniture, topped with Restoration Hardware pillows.