The open-concept kitchen/dining room features new windows. A new custom glass door matches the original French doors in the dining room.
This property located in Noyers, France, is currently listed for €390,000 (approximately $411,676 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
In each of the brand’s 110+ hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien’s engaging midcentury-inspired spaces are coupled with a chic yet playful signature bedding collection
The architects created the illusion of more space by opening up the floor plan, repositioning the staircase and introducing sight lines to the large windows on the south side. Recurring black accents—from the dining room’s Serge Mouille light fixture to its tall bookcases—contrast the brightness of the crisp white walls. Walnut floors and lighter wood furniture like the Klaus Willhelm table and Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs cozy up the home, while colorful objects animate it. “We strongly believe that people do not need more space, they just need better-designed space,” Dubbeldam says.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The angle of the custom range hood creates, in negative space, the same trapezoidal shape as the exterior. Cabinets are IKEA with custom-painted fronts.
Front Sunset
“The existing envelope was reduced to one square, central structure on the ground floor, which now contains the updated kitchen and living area. We then built out in three directions to create a more cohesive and connected interior.”
The backyard’s emphasis on nature is mirrored in the front of the home, which also underwent extensive landscaping by Considered Design. The owners and Parish wanted to “tone everything down” and turn the home into a backdrop for a natural setting.
The landscaped backyard acts as a second, open-air living space between the home and garage studio. The cladding on the addition is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Iron Mountain, and the deck is stained western red cedar.
The whole exterior of the home, including the trim, is painted Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore for a monochromic, quiet look.
Originally, glass doors opened to the deck, but after years of gusty winds, it was decided that a side entrance, protected by a sliding steel door, would be the preferred entrance.
The spectacular kitchen renovation includes repurposed cabinets, almost entirely unrecognizable after their modern facelift. The original cabinets were painted (Benjamin Moore 'Onyx') and reinstalled in an updated configuration. Even the new kitchen peninsula was made from reused original cabinets.
The large sliding glass doors connect the living room with one of two exterior decks. Lacking outdoor space in their San Francisco rental, Tom and Scott were eager to maximize the connection to their new wooded backyard – both visually and functionally.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
The dining room was freshened with an all-over coating of Dove White paint by Benjamin Moore. The Big Irony metal table is by Maurizio Peregalli for Zeus, and the Tilda chandelier is from Arteriors Home. All of the existing fir floors were replaced with wide-plank white oak.
While adhering to strict neighborhood requirements, landscape designer Steve Turnipseed’s garden now features almost 100 native Floridian plant species, while using a small fraction of the water a traditional lawn would have required.
Lyons and Brill designed several custom touches, like the copper-plated knobs they installed on the Sektion kitchen cabinetry from IKEA, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s muted Breakfast Room Green.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Inside the house, a relatively new Rais wood-burning stove is next to a Risom Rocker from Design Within Reach, a 2009 piece from the designer.
Intrigued by the "smart, simple things" being done with modular housing, Will Arnett tapped architect Suchi Reddy and prefab company LivingHomes to design a house that merges the best of on-site and factory construction. The "Arrested Development" and "LEGO Movie" actor’s new home, completed in 2017, faces down a verdant canyon in Beverly Hills.
Before: The architects removed a portion of the main bathroom to create the exterior courtyard.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
Michael, Nick, and Crouton sit on the front steps of the Filomena.
The graphic-patterned floor tile is a Wayfair find. "That was actually inspired by some original marble floors that we saw at the Vatican in Rome," says Nick. The sofa is CB2 and the rest of the furnishings are vintage. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Ocean City Blue, and the lighting is Iacoli & McAllister.
A bathroom is tucked beside the new sunroom behind the sliding barn door, which was found at Albany Architectural Salvage.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Prince enjoys the house’s “Easter eggs,” as he calls them—the way the dusky pink grout used throughout matches the home’s rear facade screen.
The architects pulled away the roof at the house’s center to create a courtyard where the residents can enjoy meals. The ground sits below floor level, which means that the wraparound eucalyptus deck can also serve as a bench.
