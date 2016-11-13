A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
@sonyayu: "Weekends"
@sonyayu: "Weekends"
At the top of homeowner Bob Dahl’s wish list was a shed roof, applications of industrial materials, and tons of glass. Courtesy
At the top of homeowner Bob Dahl’s wish list was a shed roof, applications of industrial materials, and tons of glass. Courtesy
Set cover photo