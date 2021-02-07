The pink desk nook references the cherry blossoms that bloom in Japan every spring.
The renovation enhanced structural and seismic reinforcement and improved climate control by upgrading the windows, doors, and insulation systems.
Window counters are relevant for serious work or casual break-out areas.
Partition walls with large panes of glass provide natural light and privacy to the main office. To aid with concentration, accessories and colors are kept to a minimum here.
The second level showcases built-in cabinetry and an office area crafted from cedar.
Clever joinery units throughout the home are strategically located to avoid unnecessary clutter. The long study on the ground floor—which runs in front of the children’s bedrooms—has plenty of desk space for all four children to do homework and study.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.