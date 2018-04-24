Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
Check-in features design-conscious updates, such as a Jerry Johnson sling rocker and chair and a wood bar sofa from Early Work.
Master Bedroom
