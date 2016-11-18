Olson Kundig Architects' Delta Shelter, in Mazama, Washington, is a 1,000 square-foot steel box home with a 200 square-foot footprint. Photo by Olson Sundberg Kundig Allen Architects/TASCHEN.
A perfect stocking stuffer, the Minim Playing Cards are a minimalist take on traditional playing cards. This refined deck will help traveling friends pass the time, and is a great set for home use as well.
The Copenhague Series from HAY was designed in collaboration with Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for the new buildings at the University of Copenhagen. The series includes furniture for dormitory rooms, classrooms, and common spaces, and is characterized by its functionality and warmth. The Copenhague Desk has a distinctive silhouette—the tabletop appears to fold out of the trestle style legs, which gives the desk a sense of mobility and lightness despite its sturdy nature. The backrest of the desk similarly appears to fold out from the legs, and provides a functional rest for books and notepads, as well as a visually interesting detail.
Hundra Kubik by Arkitektstudio Widjedal Racki Playing off the Swedes' love of nature, this concept with a lofted bed opens up to the great outdoors, and is so flexible that it could be closed, folded up, and shipped off to a new locale on the back of a truck.
Morten Bo Jensen, of Danish industrial design company Vipp, and his partner, graphic designer Kristina May Olsen, have mixed repurposed vintage items with their own creations inside their Copenhagen apartment. In the kitchen, the dining table—Jensen’s first piece for Vipp—is made of a powder-coated aluminum frame with a recycled, untreated teak top. The lamps overhead are salvaged and rewired Copenhagen streetlights.
Here you can really see the tilt-up concrete panels that Kurath designed for the space. Each was made to be small enough to go up with a forklift.
“Their lives revolve around ocean activities, reading, music, and good food and wine,” Jones says of the owners. “The new house I designed is just for them," such as with this sheltered outdoor areas where gear can be stored; the ceilings above are also Douglas fir.
Philip Jodidio's Cabins (Taschen, November 2014) chronicles how architects have explored the concept of a minimal, low-impact, and isolated abode. The book features photographs, illustrations, and text detailing projects from around the world.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
“We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography.”—Riley Pratt, architectural designer
The west side is clad with six shutters made of horizontal, western red cedar slats that can be opened or closed with a single movement. "We wanted it to be able to feel cozy when needed," Oostenbruggen says.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
The second floor master bedroom opens up to a wraparound deck. Its relationship to the lake is the owners’ favorite part of the home. Warm wood floors and Schoolhouse Electric lights finish the space.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
While the second level has more privacy, the first floor’s airiness continues upstairs. Sliding doors are kept open to allow light to pass through the bedroom, which has a cherry-stained walnut floor.
