The Copenhague Series from HAY was designed in collaboration with Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for the new buildings at the University of Copenhagen. The series includes furniture for dormitory rooms, classrooms, and common spaces, and is characterized by its functionality and warmth. The Copenhague Desk has a distinctive silhouette—the tabletop appears to fold out of the trestle style legs, which gives the desk a sense of mobility and lightness despite its sturdy nature. The backrest of the desk similarly appears to fold out from the legs, and provides a functional rest for books and notepads, as well as a visually interesting detail.