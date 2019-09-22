Walker Warner collaborated with interior designer Elizabeth Hill of Selby House LTD to create the breezy home. The design team took special care to make the interiors neutral and contemporary.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Designed by Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter for a family of four, the Split View Mountain Lodge is a holiday home near the village of Geilo, Norway. The main volume splits out to form additional annexes that frame individual views of the surrounding mountains.
An oasis of calm and learning for the residents of the village, the library has a main structure of steel and wood, and was built with pine, terrazzo, and clear "sun panels" that allow light to pass through.
An iron-and-glass bedroom wall allows natural light to fill the kitchen and entryway.
Kitchen
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
The home’s materials evoke the Australian landscape. Basaltina countertops echo Melbourne's blue stone, while bespoke joinery elements—including windows and stairs—are made with Australian hardwoods. The blackened timber that envelops the building and frames the kitchen evokes the black trunks of the Xanthorrhoea trees that now grow in the new courtyard.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
Home to Greg Truen, director of South African architecture and design firm SAOTA, Kloof 119A is a 9,150-square-foot residence in Cape Town that takes advantage of mountain and city views while de-emphasizing the street and neighboring homes. Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
Guest room sliders open up 2 walls to the outside with glass louvers