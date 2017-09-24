A gray Liam sofa is a smart solution for partitioning rooms while keeping an open plan in a small space. Black Enea Lottus stools also enable a joint entertainment/functional area.
Locally sourced white cedar camouflages the home’s exterior. Bernier and his team installed weatherproofing behind the vertical wood panels, which vary in width and thickness, as a means to hide the molding and trim that are usually visible on traditional wood structures. From a distance, the home looks like a palisade that follows the shape of the terrain.
Rear of the House hovering over the wetlands.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot Lens House renovation, which was finished in 2012 and just won a 2014 RIBA National Award, required six years, major remedial work on the roof and walls, approval from the planning committee, and even a sign-off from a horticulturalist to guarantee the backyard excavation didn't interfere with a walnut tree. "These things aren’t for people who are in a hurry," says architect Alison Brooks. The focus is the ten-sided trapezoidal office addition. "It wraps itself around the house with a completely different set of rules than the Victorian building," she says.
The Lai family—Mayuko, baby Shota on her lap, David, Maya, and Yumi sitting on a cushion on the deck—relaxes in their indoor-outdoor living space, made by opening the glass sliding doors to connect the living room and engawa deck.
In the first floor, a great table fill in the space, inviting you to talk.
The site is masterfully landscaped and includes several decks and a reflecting pool.
An existing non-descript structure, perched above the crest of the dune between the ocean and bay, was thoroughly transformed. We utilized clearly defined volumes, simple, durable, yet elegant materials and details instilling a strong connection between the indoors and out.
The living wall designed by Scotscape provides a refreshing backdrop to the dining area.
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
Organic painted patterns create a fun and inviting vibe in this open sitting space.
The defining concept for this house, commissioned by a photographer as both his summer house and studio, was based on developed facade studies which define a simple and smooth building skin varied in height and punctured by openings.
Architect: Amin Taha Architects Photography: Agnese Sanvito
The cavity for the bathtub is part of the same continuous form-world as House Ray 1’s sloping roofscape. The white tub is made from Corian; the faucet is by Dornbracht.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
The master bedroom and bathroom can be viewed across the courtyard from the galley kitchen that occupies the glazed link.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Architect: Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick, Location: Chappaqua, New York
The main entrance to the house is partially concealed, allowing the structure to blend into its environment. While soil currently surrounds the structure, natural vegetation will gradually regenerate.
The exterior of the Popadich residence is modeled after boat storage sheds, while the interior is outfitted with industrial concrete and ply.
