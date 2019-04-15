Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
w
Wingårdh
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Four Generations and Counting, This House is a Family Affair
With Alvar Aalto in mind, a renowned Swedish architect crafts a serene home on a long-held family plot.
n
Nathalie Rothschild
A Pine Box Vacation Home in Sweden
Architect Gert Wingårdh creates a passionately outfitted vacation home for two midcentury furniture dealers on the western coast...
a
Alyn Griffiths