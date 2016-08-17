Boisset Home in the Alps of Le Biolley, Switzerland; Architects: Savioz Fabrizzi Architects; Photo by Thomas Jantscher
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
The storage unit continues in the living room, marked by a Tiki sofa by local design company Fogia. NOTE designed the stool as well as the coffee table, which was created for the French brand La Chance as part of a series called Zorro.
Illuminated by a String Light from Flos, the bedroom embraces the loft’s palette with a side table, duvet, and pillows by HAY.