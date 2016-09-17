Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
Photo by Patrick Barta
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
Studio owner Joey Williams uses his space to work from home as an Austin-based media director.
“I’m interested in designing things that are exactly what they need to be and nothing more.” —Architect Linda Taalman
