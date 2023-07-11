SubscribeSign In
Though they give the appearance of bent plywood, each curved layer of this ribbed staircase's corridor was constructed with flat, laminated cutouts, including the rounded hand rail.
A staircase leads to a bridge linking the upper wing.
The light-filled stair wraps around a primitive factory elevator shaft.
The underwater pool window not only adds a touch of whimsy, but helps illuminate the basement.
The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.
