w
William L. Hamilton
Follow
Stories
The Future of Office Design
What’s the future of office design? We investigate how start-up culture is influencing everything from corporate campuses to...
w
William L. Hamilton
A Look Inside Eleanor Pritchard's Textile Studio
Eleanor Pritchard’s textiles nod to British modernism and local craft.
w
William L. Hamilton
Design Tips for Privacy
As the lines between our public and personal lives become increasingly blurry, designers are helping redefine privacy for the...
w
William L. Hamilton
The World of Sound
You could call it the next frontier of architecture and design, but you have to close your eyes to “see” it. The ear inhabits a...
w
William L. Hamilton