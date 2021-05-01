A new sliding door offers a streamlined black frame for the view outside.
The kitchen features exposed Vic Ash Glulam beams sourced from Australian Sustainable Hardwoods.
In the kitchen area and throughout the home, Mads Odgård, shown here, and Mette Lyng Hansen mixed Odgård’s pieces, such as the Odgård kettle for Raadvad and custom table, with Ikea basics and the Workshop pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen.
The Scandinavian-inspired design echoes the aesthetic from their previous Airstream home.
At a seaside New Zealand house, the simple kitchen has strandboard cabinetry and an MDF island that conceals a fireplace at one end. The bright green cabinetry of the island are a happy pop of color that references the native greenery outside.
The 4,198-square-foot home features rustic wooden beams that pay homage to the heritage of the buildings. These are set across the soaring 22-foot high ceilings.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
The cabins come stocked with snacks for purchase, including coffee, teas, pasta, s’mores, and popcorn.
9. Increasing Functionality in Larger Kitchens
If you have ample floor space and entertain frequently, consider including a butler’s pantry—a utility area for preparing food and cleaning up.
3. Picking Materials for Worktop Surfaces
A work surface should be durable and hygienic. Each material will have its own benefits and drawbacks, so think about your lifestyle and aesthetic preferences when making your choice.
5. Preparing for Your Backsplash
Most people don’t consider the backsplash until the final stages of a renovation. However, this can be a mistake, as the backsplash carries much visual weight in most kitchens.
The interiors of the main living area are furnished with top quality finishing.
1. "Why is buying a home important to me?"
Marie Hoffman, co-owner of The Hoffman Murphy Real Estate Team in Los Angeles, explains: "You should have two reasons for why it will support your happiness and two reasons for how it will support your short and long-term goals. This will help you navigate challenges later on. When things get tough, it's good to check in on the 'big why' of buying.”
Timber ties the kitchen and dining area to the outdoors, from the exposed wood ceiling joists to Arauco plywood on the island topped with Corian solid surface.
The kitchen's white palette allows the bright blue cabinets and gold hardware to stand out.
The kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, countertops in French Blue de Savoie marble, and a Pullman rolling ladder.
The couple wanted a home where they could relax, cook meals, listen to music together, and leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind.
The original cast-iron supporting columns have been painted black to provide a striking contrast to the warm wood.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
Clean, white, and warm interiors are punctuated by darker accents.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?"
"Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
Black and white elements intersect in this clean, modern kitchen. Often, black and white kitchens benefit from a pop of color, seen here with these bright red barstools.
The kitchen was updated with high-end finishes and a sleek contemporary style.
The kitchen's overhead cabinets have been built from solid timber recycled from re-milled Messmate hardwood floorboards.
Longer lead times are common when you buy large items like sofas and couches, whether in person or online, but you’ll really need to read the fine print before ordering if you’re purchasing online.
