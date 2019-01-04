The project involved the redevelopment of an existing property in St John’s Wood. As part of the works a new basement was constructed to the plan area of the property along with remodelling of internal space to create large open areas at ground floor. A new two storey feature stair to link the basement to first floors.
Architect / Designer: Neil Tomlinson Architects
Photography Agnese Sanvito
An existing double height commercial space has been renovated to include a new mezzanine, with light weight steel grillage providing edge protection
Client: Olive & Squash Ltd
Architect: Neiheiser Argyros
Photography: Ioana Marinescu
The existing building was a four storey warehouse building dating from the end of the 19th century. This project involved extensively refurbishing the building for the architect client's own occupation
Architect: Amin Taha Architects
Contractor: Ecoway
Photography: Timothy Soar
A sensitive but substantial renovation of a C.H.B Quennell-designed villa, provides a contemporary space for a client with a challenging brief.
Client: Private
Architect: Tony Fretton Architects
Photography: Agnese Sanvito and Peter Cook
