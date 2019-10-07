Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
Pictured is the rear of the Farnsworth House, designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The home's structure is based on three horizontal steel planes lifted out of nature.
Radiant heated travertine floors from Italy fill the home. The original design called for sourcing from nearby Indiana, and the upgrade was one of the many elements that caused the home to go over budget.