Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
The final, layered look of the pool and its surroundings—which mitigates a 30-inch drop from house to guesthouse—was completed in 2008.
South Facade
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
interior, living space
A sliding window between the kitchen and the barbecue area makes outdoor cooking a cinch. “In summer, we eat out there a fair amount,” the wife says. Wardle chose zinc for the exterior to complement the trees that surround the house on its northern fringes.
Surrounded by wheat fields on a high-altitude plateau stands a small glass house and a solid, traditional barn. The owners, inspired by Philip Johnson’s Glass House, wanted a refuge that opens up to the prairie and mountains.
Those hammers and saws built a home for the family’s chickens, watched over by Apolo among outdoor furniture by Richard Schultz.
San Francisco Friends School Pfau Long Architecture
