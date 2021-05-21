At night, the cantilevered living area shines brightly, appearing like a floating glass box.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
The fourth bedroom connects with the back patio and makes a great home office.
Lyons and Brill designed several custom touches, like the copper-plated knobs they installed on the Sektion kitchen cabinetry from IKEA, painted in Farrow & Ball’s muted Breakfast Room Green.
The couple’s bold mix-and-match sensibility applies most unconventionally to the material palette; nearly every surface is different from the next. The cook station pairs a copper Watermark faucet with an Italian marble countertop, a copper-toned stainless-steel range from Blue Star, and a backsplash of masonry Foundation Brick tile by Ann Sacks.
An original marble fireplace now acts as a display area for a colorful collection of vases from CB2; a geometric floral Medina Tibetan carpet by Madeline Weinrib adds a touch of pattern to the room.
Even the stairs reflect the materials at the heart of the project with their blend of cork, timber, and black against a white backdrop.