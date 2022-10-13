SubscribeSign In
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
The compound was built on one of the Frio Cañon homesites along the Frio River—a ranch that’s been divided up into lots and developed with utilities. So while it’s rural, it also avoids some of the typical headaches of a remote location.
The smooth white painted MDO panel and aluminum exterior finish contrasts with the cement/gravel finish. The courtyard pavers continue the same aesthetic with the walls. The contained geometry always set the boundary for the natural or uncontrollable materials and this contrast is creating more effective materiality.
We applied a new building finish technique to make this hidden monolithic object grounded between two houses. Regarding the materials for the exterior, the old-time construction technique from Korea has been experimented in the walls of the house. It is called “Jongseok Mijang” and it is scraping process a few hours later after the cement/gravel mixture applies to the wall. The mock ups had been implemented before it actually applied to the walls. The variation of gravel sizes and shapes, the cement color and amount of sand affect the result of the finish. It is also affected by the weather. Its strong and brutal finish is visual when the scraped-out pocket gets shadow effect in a metal trimmed volume. The finish also becomes energy efficient. The thermal mass that the walls provide to a building are able to absorb heat during the day and release it at night. This passive transfer smooths out heat transmission through the walls and limits the need for mechanical systems.
The exterior angled line of overhang continues interior ceiling line to complete the rectangular shape. This creates soffit lights in the living/kitchen open space.
