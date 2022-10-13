We applied a new building finish technique to make this hidden monolithic object grounded between two houses. Regarding the materials for the exterior, the old-time construction technique from Korea has been experimented in the walls of the house. It is called “Jongseok Mijang” and it is scraping process a few hours later after the cement/gravel mixture applies to the wall. The mock ups had been implemented before it actually applied to the walls. The variation of gravel sizes and shapes, the cement color and amount of sand affect the result of the finish. It is also affected by the weather. Its strong and brutal finish is visual when the scraped-out pocket gets shadow effect in a metal trimmed volume. The finish also becomes energy efficient. The thermal mass that the walls provide to a building are able to absorb heat during the day and release it at night. This passive transfer smooths out heat transmission through the walls and limits the need for mechanical systems.