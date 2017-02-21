Warm tones and soft surfaces characterize the living room of the R+F apartment in Bellem, Belgium. (Check back next week to see the full story of this converted factory building posted online!) With its inviting fireplace and piles of blankets, this cozy room is most alluring to design buffs that love a relaxing night in. You are driven and focused during the day, so the clean, hard, modern lines of this room appeal to your desire for organization; but when you come home, all you want is to curl up on the couch with a book or the TV remote to unwind from the stress of the day.
How to spot a Hella Jongerius for Divina rug: instead of a signature, a charm.
The Rabari collection by the London design studio Doshi Levien consists of three carpets handmade in India using the hand-knotted and hand-woven Sumak techniques. "At the very beginning of the project, we decided to create a series of rugs that evoke the sensual and shiny world of tribal folk embroidery in India," Doshi Levien says. "We wanted our collection for Nanimarquina to reference the unfinished embroideries, like studies of different techniques in progress, as they gradually emerge over time." Photo courtesy of Nanimarquina.
Designed by Alyson Fox in collaboration with Hawkins New York, the Shapes Dhurrie Rug is based off of Alyson’s artwork, which is largely inspired by the work of Josef Albers and the paintings of Piet Mondrian. Bold lines and geometric shapes— large rectangles embracing hexagons, pentagons, and triangles— define the piece in a colorful palette. The heathered colors of the woven rug make the hues soft and muted.
Dieter Rams designed Vitsoe's classic universal shelving system in 1960, and now you can buy a simple starter collection online. These pre-planned units come in three sizes and a hanging rail, and can be added to at any time, for modular organization made easy.
The Entertainment Shelf includes a panel that slides to reveal easy-to-reach shelves on either side.
The Kaschkasch Floor Mirror is a decidedly modern home accent that is designed with small spaces and apartment living in mind. The full-body mirror has a triangular shaped frame, making it easy to fit into the corner of a room.
“Durability drove the selection of metal panels,” Schaer says of the home’s industrial exterior. Manufactured by AEP SPAN from corrugated cladding, it looks like zinc but costs significantly less. It also contrasts nicely with the natural siding and trim. “All of the wood inside and out is Douglas Fir, the predominant wood species in the northwest,” Schaer explains.
Karen White, David MacNaughtan, and their sons, Griffin and Finlay, hang out on the front deck, which lines up next to the neighbors' porch.
