The house uses about half as much energy as a conventional residence in the area. Over the course of a year, it is projected to produce 2.6 megawatt-hours of energy while a comparable home will consume 13.3 megawatt-hours. "This offsets nearly 13,100 pounds of CO2 annually," Koenig says. "Plus, it uses renewable electricity to power driving." To accomplish this level of energy savings, the architects designed a structure that would consume less. "We set out to build an extremely efficient envelope using passive design techniques, optimizing the house layout, windows, and insulation. Then we added extremely efficient heating, cooling and lighting systems, as well as appliances," Koenig says. "The passive design techniques resulted in an open space with tons of natural light. It’s a beautiful environment to spend time in." A Silva Giant LED floor lamp by Laguna Beach-based designers Cerno, Kristina sofa by Ekla Home, Loop coffee table by Arktura, area rug from Shaw, and end table from Iannone Design furnish the living room.