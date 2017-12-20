Subscribe to Dwell
Valin Thorn
The open living and dining plan is flooded with natural light. The wicker PK22 lounge chairs are by Poul Kjaerholm for Fritz Hansen. The suspension lamp is by DePadova.
Ocotillo was placed in key areas as a great structural focal point.
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
Groupings of succulents accent the home’s entry path and pool area.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
