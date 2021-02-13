The parents of a five-year-old boy feared that his room would read “too young” when he grew up, so Tang infused the space with elements that would balance fun and flexibility. A graphic topological map from HappyWall and yellow color blocking add youthfulness while Vitsoe modular shelving and custom bins on casters ensure that the room can be adjusted.
The parents of a five-year-old boy feared that his room would read “too young” when he grew up, so Tang infused the space with elements that would balance fun and flexibility. A graphic topological map from HappyWall and yellow color blocking add youthfulness while Vitsoe modular shelving and custom bins on casters ensure that the room can be adjusted.
“Temporary wallpaper can offer a low-commitment strategy to transform a room,” says Frederick Tang. Here, a design by Chasing Paper features a graphic “X” pattern.
“Temporary wallpaper can offer a low-commitment strategy to transform a room,” says Frederick Tang. Here, a design by Chasing Paper features a graphic “X” pattern.
Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
The modern vanity, which resembles a work of art, was custom-designed by JHID.
The modern vanity, which resembles a work of art, was custom-designed by JHID.
Dacor’s truefit integration combined the modern look of graphite stainless steel is designed to seamlessly blend in with a wider range of cabinetry.
Dacor’s truefit integration combined the modern look of graphite stainless steel is designed to seamlessly blend in with a wider range of cabinetry.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The entrance has a simple white ceiling, the dining table sits in a double-height space, and the living room has a warm spruce ceiling, subtly dividing the open floor plan. The interior flooring (a custom mixed shade of Invedra concrete) was also used on the patios, which help facilitate the indoor-outdoor cohesion.
The entrance has a simple white ceiling, the dining table sits in a double-height space, and the living room has a warm spruce ceiling, subtly dividing the open floor plan. The interior flooring (a custom mixed shade of Invedra concrete) was also used on the patios, which help facilitate the indoor-outdoor cohesion.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
Set cover photo