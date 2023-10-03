Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
A stockpile of wood sheltered from the elements.
Setsumasa and Hideaki toss on the rain fly. The solar panel in the foreground supplies daytime electricity.
In this case, the aluminum-clad solid wood frames of the NanaWall glass walls seamlessly blend with the home’s envelope, but there are more than 200 powder-coat options and a wide variety of sustainably-harvested wood options to choose from.
The barn-style front doorsstay open during warmer months, giving a view of Eugenia’s garden. A floating desk, Hay Design coffee table and separate couch offer additional seating in the downstairs area.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.