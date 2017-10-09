An additional six weeks of construction were required on site to accommodate the large amount of decking and the two-car garage. Archiblox's David Martin said the toughest challenge of construction was the “double void area in the living room."
The Langs use an outbuilding as a rec room of sorts. "We call that the Grace Studio," Lang says. "It's designed so a car can pull in there, but we use it as more of a rec room and work space."
After Lee Yong Chye, Gian Yi-Hsen, and Richard Tan (from Singapore) and Benjamin Lim (from Malaysia) brought together their resources to save the structure, Kyoto-based firm Asami Architects and Associates stepped in. They worked with builders Tsuji Workshop on the restoration and interiors.
The influence of ancient Japan can be felt throughout the apartments, thanks to the wood-beamed ceilings, bamboo details, tatami-floored rooms, fusuma sliding doors, and small landscaped courtyards.
The rooms, featuring sloped ceilings, feel small and intimate. In the guest bedroom, there is a custom bed and a Swedish school desk found on eBay.
Storage under the bed and floor hides clutter in the master bedroom.
If there is a need for dedicated space for an office or a nursery, consider repurposing a closet. It can always go back to it's previous life later.
Oskar and Karl, 12 and 9, share breakfast at their family’s summer getaway in Sweden. The table is from ILVA, and the CH36 chairs by Hans Wegner are from Carl Hansen & Søn.
Part surf shack, part modernist dwelling, this 2,500-square-foot house on Sweden’s southwestern shore is no fussy show home. Board storage is integrated into the design, so residents just grab and go—and nobody worries about sand or wet footprints brought in from the beach on the concrete floor.
All three bedrooms have cork floors. The master bedroom opens onto the courtyard.
Apart from the side-by-side bathrooms, the layout of the home doesn't reflect its commercial beginnings. The kitchen, which features Saltillo tile flooring, used to be a back office.
Clerestory windows, outfitted with stained glass in the living room, allow light to bathe nearly every room.
A white brick wall provides visual and material contrast to warm wood elements throughout the home.
Dean explains that the compound is sandwiched between a private home and an industrial building, making it
Dean has an encyclopedic knowledge of vintage cars.
Modeled after fishing huts, the cottages Hirtles, Gaff, LaHave, and Mosher provide two twin beds on the main floor and an open upstairs loft. Each building has a bathroom and shower as well as a fully equipped kitchen.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.