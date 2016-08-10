Modernism Week Show House: The Christopher Kennedy Compound celebrates the Palm Springs legacy of midcentury modern architecture and jet set American style. "Last year's home was built in 1971," says Christopher Kennedy. "It was beautiful and glamorous, befitting the Palm Springs legacy of Hollywood celebrities and great design. Tones of gray, black, and white prevailed. This year's home was built in 1964. It is actually a little smaller. I asked the designers to take the design a little less seriously. We will see lots of white, creamy tones. I asked the designers to be playful and I set a color palette of blues and greens...my favorite hues in the desert. Think the green of the golf courses and succulent plants; the azure of the desert sky and the turquoise of the pool water." Contributing designers include Bobby Berk, Linda Allen, Michael Berman, Trip Haenisch, and Dwell on Design speakers Mark Cutler and Vanessa De Vargas. A VIP gala the evening of Friday, February 13, will help kick things off.