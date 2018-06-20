Upon entering the master suite, the tub in the adjoining bath is just glimpsed.
The glazed porch acts as a buffer between inside and outside.
The McComb House by Marcel Breuer sits on a 3.4 acre plot of land.
A look at the stunning property at dusk.
The northeast bedroom is built into Gyp Rock and comes with a handmade, white-oak built-in bed, as well as a private entrance to a small deck.
A look at the rear patio gardens.
A small garden tucked away next to the entrance hallway offers a blissful place to dine al fresco.
The deck has been recently rebuilt with silver mahogany and is situated for views of Red Rocks and the Flatirons.
The home enjoys direct access to multiple Open Space trails that lead to hundreds of acres of hiking.
The Menkick House is located at 165 Green Rock Drive, Boulder, Colorado.
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
