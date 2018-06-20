Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
TT
Follow
12
Saves
Followers
Following
Upon entering the master suite, the tub in the adjoining bath is just glimpsed.
The glazed porch acts as a buffer between inside and outside.
The McComb House by Marcel Breuer sits on a 3.4 acre plot of land.
A look at the stunning property at dusk.
The northeast bedroom is built into Gyp Rock and comes with a handmade, white-oak built-in bed, as well as a private entrance to a small deck.
A look at the rear patio gardens.
A small garden tucked away next to the entrance hallway offers a blissful place to dine al fresco.
The deck has been recently rebuilt with silver mahogany and is situated for views of Red Rocks and the Flatirons.
The home enjoys direct access to multiple Open Space trails that lead to hundreds of acres of hiking.
The Menkick House is located at 165 Green Rock Drive, Boulder, Colorado.
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
Set cover photo