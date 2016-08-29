Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
The pool of the Phoenix house feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever. Photo by Dean Kaufman.
“The owners envisioned a place that engaged with the outdoors while providing accommodating spaces for their off-season training for triathlons,” Flato notes. A 75-foot-long lap pool on the west end of the home comes in handy during practice.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).