A detail of the ensuite bathroom. "House A embodies our desire to build something relevant for our generation," say the architects. "A lot of younger people and downsizers don't have a lot of stuff or are having children much later, and we are using our homes for all kinds of things, from starting businesses or hosting a long table dinner for 20. We wanted to build a prototype house that did all of these things, while being affordable, sustainable and made from really beautiful, long lasting materials."