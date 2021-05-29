The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
A view from the top of the main residence’s staircase reveals a serene internal courtyard situated between the garage and the home.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
The owners of the Field House in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, wanted their home to have a sense of place within the forested plot of land.
Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan. The Executive Chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
A slatted screen at the entrance helps create a moment of arrival. A shoe cubby helps keep clutter out of sight.
Additional storage is hidden in the custom bench, which is finished with concrete-look porcelain slabs.
At Cuadra San Cristóbal, the water feature serves three purposes: as a drinking fountain for horses, as a reflection pond, and as a swimming pool for horses.
Serenzo oak flooring.
Buble Blob sofa, Duke coffee table, and black leather Pelle Plus chair by Arketipo.
A detail of the ensuite bathroom. "House A embodies our desire to build something relevant for our generation," say the architects. "A lot of younger people and downsizers don't have a lot of stuff or are having children much later, and we are using our homes for all kinds of things, from starting businesses or hosting a long table dinner for 20. We wanted to build a prototype house that did all of these things, while being affordable, sustainable and made from really beautiful, long lasting materials."
In the kitchen, white concrete counters top white cabinetry and abut a tile accent wall. The streamlined palette of the house "originated from a desire to have a space to unwind in that wasn't over-saturated with trends or design features or glossy plastic finishes," say the architects.
This helps tie the overall design of the house together,” says Jeffries. The windows of the master bedroom—which features a Dann Sideboard by TemaHome—open to reveal a mahogany hardwood deck.
Architect James Jeffries crafted the kitchen table by joining a birch plywood surface with the base of a collapsible catering table, purchased at a furniture sale held at an old office building.
A band of precast concrete, which holds a custom bench, wraps around the downstairs living area. The striped cushion fabric was purchased in Antwerp. A wood-framed AP71 lounge chair by Hans Wegner and a seat by Wim Rietveld, the son of famed Dutch designer Gerrit Rietveld, outfit the space. Underfloor heating installed throughout the house allows for a flexible layout: “There aren’t any radiators cluttering up the rooms,” Jeffries explains.
Glazed garage doors by Renlita lift up to completely open the home to nature.
A yellow Pedestal filing cabinet by USM is tucked under a built-in desk in the guest bedroom. The leather-back chair was designed by Michael Robbins, a furniture designer based in New York's Hudson Valley.
After Lee Yong Chye, Gian Yi-Hsen, and Richard Tan (from Singapore) and Benjamin Lim (from Malaysia) brought together their resources to save the structure, Kyoto-based firm Asami Architects and Associates stepped in. They worked with builders Tsuji Workshop on the restoration and interiors.
A sleek version of the traditional parrilla, or grill, handcrafted by Oficios Asociados, has pride of place on the patio counter. - Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The home’s façade went through a laborious five-month reconstruction process, and when complete, was bathed in a demure coat of metallic silver paint.
In the master bathroom, an IKEA sink sits in a cabinet fabricated by Abodian. Tiffany found the marble tiles online; the faucet is by Grohe.
