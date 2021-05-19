New accordion doors create a fluid connection to the backyard.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Giant oak trees dominate, and offer coveted shade, in the courtyard.
“Corey’s idea of decoupling the boxes into separate units meant we could play with how far forward or back each one was,” says resident Gabrielle Chamberlain.
Huge header beams and thickened walls allow for a generous opening between the living room and deck, with doors that recess into the wall cavity and a seamless meeting between the indoor floor and the exterior decking.