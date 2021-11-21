A linear swimming pool in the back of the property runs parallel to the central axis.
A light-filled spiral stair leads from the dining room to the upstairs lounge.
Glazed walkways link the two volumes over the ponds.
"The simple shape was extruded lengthwise along the site and sliced down the middle with a pond to form a central axis," say the architects. "Slender, cathedral-like spaces were formed around this central thoroughfare with ponds running parallel to walkways to link the spaces."
The home’s undulating roof, composed of exposed wood beams and plywood sheathing, references the rolling terrain. A Cor-Ten steel–clad outdoor fireplace was built by BRD Construction; the same material was used for the interior fireplace, as surround on some windows, as cladding for the garage door, and on the chimney. The lounge chairs are from the Finn Collection from Design Within Reach. Tim Kirby of Surface Design Inc. tackled the site’s landscape architecture. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Meticulous detailing was required to create the curved forms. The deck is built of Grey Gumand and the roof is topped with Colorbond Trimdeck Sheeting in Night Sky Finish.
The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.
Some pavilions overlook the water, while others are nestled further into the coastal bushland.
The bathroom features a spacious walk-in shower lined in charcoal porcelain tiles.
Solid Tasmanian Oak hardwood with a Whittle Waxes stain finish was applied in varying lengths and thicknesses for the wall cladding. Tasmanian Oak Delegatensis plywood with the same stain finish line the floors and ceilings.
Site placement was a lengthy process as the architects searched to optimize seclusion and spectacular views. Specialists, including ecologist Mark Wapstra, were brought on board to survey the site and ensure minimal landscape impact.
The landscape-inspired interior features a simple color palette of grays, oranges, and blues.
Positioned for optimal views, minimal impact, and privacy, the bespoke suites offer a luxurious and immersive experience in nature.
"The underside of the canopy inside and outside is a black theatrical fabric scrim that creates a continuous feeling of deep, soft shade, while subtly screening the conventional, gang-nail, wood-truss roof structure and black-fabric-faced R-38 sound/thermal batt insulation above," notes the firm.
The master bedroom terrace includes an outdoor shower to the north and a koi pond to the south.
Massive glazing in the communal area frame views of a desert knoll to the north.
A view of the wine/fire lounge looking out toward the entry.
The open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living area is located in the heart of the home.
The Division Street Residence Floor Plan
The master bedroom opens up to the wraparound terrace. The Restoration Hardware bed is set against an accent wall that is painted Behr's Cracked Pepper.
A sliding fire door controlled by a pulley-and-weight system divides the communal living spaces from the bedroom.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
The bathroom features a salvaged French urinal combined with Kohler fixtures; the couple purposefully left the patina intact.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
"The panoramic that wraps the house differs significantly on each side, such that the perception and experience of the place changes dramatically as one turns and moves around," add the architects.
Pocket-sliding glass doors offer seamless connection to the outdoors.
The open-plan living room connects to the kitchen and outdoors.
Verano-brushed 12x24 limestone flooring lines the great room. Ample glazing lets in plenty of natural light.
A freestanding soaking tub in the master bath is perfectly placed beneath a corner window shaded by the roof overhang.
