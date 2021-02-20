Subscribe to Dwell
t
Tracey opperman
Follow
12
Saves
Followers
Following
The rear facade of the steel-clad tiny home has a large window that provides ventilation and an indoor/outdoor connection.
White concrete panel cladding and corrugated steel roof panels give this cabin a crisp, geometric form that almost melts into the landscape on bleary, snowy days.
Tiny homes have officially become a thing—and these woodsy getaways will make you want to downsize ASAP.
The Sadie CABN is also a short drive from many excellent local restaurants and wineries, says Laidlaw.
Large windows surround the queen-sized bed.
Plentiful windows draw attention to the natural surroundings.
The exterior feature wall sports Colorbond steel with a matte finish.
Interlocking rubber tiles from HiddenLock provide a watertight seal for the floor. Primarily used in garages, the tough, spill-friendly tiles cost about $3.15 per square foot.
The Base Cabin can be towed by a SUV or pickup truck, and its angular frame makes it more aerodynamic than traditional tiny homes.
The roofs of each of the three sections of the home are constructed of zinc and are insulated for added protection.
Good wood - Alpine living in style… introducing the delectable ‘Chalet Anzerre’ in Anzerre, Switzerland by Dutch architects SeARCH.
