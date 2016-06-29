The Zuco home is modern, comfortable, light filled and energy efficient. A great example of a living space designed with thoughtful consideration of both the interior and exterior environments.
The Zuco home is modern, comfortable, light filled and energy efficient. A great example of a living space designed with thoughtful consideration of both the interior and exterior environments.
The older Victorian portion of the home features windows installed from the exterior, so the historic interior molding could be retained. The owners consider the renovation an unqualified success. "In the past, it would take literally 24 hours to heat the interior to a comfortable level, using both the wood stove and the inefficient baseboard heating," they say. "Now the house maintains a comfortable temperature all day and night with little or no supplemental heating, and we can visit the house during the winter without having to wear our down coats and long underwear.”
The older Victorian portion of the home features windows installed from the exterior, so the historic interior molding could be retained. The owners consider the renovation an unqualified success. "In the past, it would take literally 24 hours to heat the interior to a comfortable level, using both the wood stove and the inefficient baseboard heating," they say. "Now the house maintains a comfortable temperature all day and night with little or no supplemental heating, and we can visit the house during the winter without having to wear our down coats and long underwear.”
Although the old window and door openings of the original building remain visible from the exterior, they were covered on the inside with veneer. Instead, large windows on the roof and a clear glass door supply the interior with adequate daylight.
Although the old window and door openings of the original building remain visible from the exterior, they were covered on the inside with veneer. Instead, large windows on the roof and a clear glass door supply the interior with adequate daylight.
Every wall has solid plywood behind it, so Monkman can hang his work anywhere. He uses the space as a gallery when collectors or curators visit.
Every wall has solid plywood behind it, so Monkman can hang his work anywhere. He uses the space as a gallery when collectors or curators visit.
Ever aware of context, architect Henry Siegel says of his house, “A lot of architects’ buildings look better on a pedestal than in context. Our design would look out of place on a pedestal—we placed it so it really fits its specific site.”
Ever aware of context, architect Henry Siegel says of his house, “A lot of architects’ buildings look better on a pedestal than in context. Our design would look out of place on a pedestal—we placed it so it really fits its specific site.”
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
A verdant tundra that the architect dubbed the “courtyard” separates Bullitt’s house from his 900-square-foot studio. The space, which is planted with Bog Myrtle, bearberry, and other native plants, “reinforces...the dominance of the landscape over the building,” the architect says. “The end result was an exceedingly naturalized setting.”
A verdant tundra that the architect dubbed the “courtyard” separates Bullitt’s house from his 900-square-foot studio. The space, which is planted with Bog Myrtle, bearberry, and other native plants, “reinforces...the dominance of the landscape over the building,” the architect says. “The end result was an exceedingly naturalized setting.”
North Haven locals nonplussed by Bobbie Callahan and Ed Hayes’s unusual retreat lit upon its cinematic qualities, calling it “the Strand” after the nearest movie theater on the mainland.
North Haven locals nonplussed by Bobbie Callahan and Ed Hayes’s unusual retreat lit upon its cinematic qualities, calling it “the Strand” after the nearest movie theater on the mainland.
Buyers should cast as wide a net as possible in terms of location and amenities.
Buyers should cast as wide a net as possible in terms of location and amenities.
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
Set cover photo