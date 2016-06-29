The older Victorian portion of the home features windows installed from the exterior, so the historic interior molding could be retained. The owners consider the renovation an unqualified success. "In the past, it would take literally 24 hours to heat the interior to a comfortable level, using both the wood stove and the inefficient baseboard heating," they say. "Now the house maintains a comfortable temperature all day and night with little or no supplemental heating, and we can visit the house during the winter without having to wear our down coats and long underwear.”