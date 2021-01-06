The modular Space of Mind cabin can be placed just about anywhere to become a place to work, relax, or play.
Custom furniture pieces attach to the wood structure on rungs, allowing owners to modify the space as needed over time. Here, the interior is set up as "Focus-Space," a private office with a wall-mounted work surface.
In this rendering, the space is set up for sleep as the "Rest-Space" version. Wall-mounted rungs become clothing racks, and nightstands stand adjacent to the bed.
Here, the interior rendering shows the "Wellness-Space." Set up as a gym, the cabin allows owners to arrange and mount exercise equipment.
The wood-wrapped interior is simple, yet elegant. A large picture window provides uninterrupted views of the surrounding setting.
Natural wood tones create a warm interior space. Bedding from Matri adds extra coziness with soft, natural textiles in a light gray hue.
The roof overhangs protect the entrance—and a small space for a mini kitchen to be built.
The timber expression carries from end to end, supporting the shell above and extending inward as the interior finish material. The large glass wall blurs the boundary between inside and out, furthering the connection between building and land.
Space of Mind comprises an angular wooden shell, modular structural furniture elements, and a large picture window that frames views of the surroundings.
The structure appears to float above the terrain with a resilient foundation that supports almost any site. The structure itself is purposefully uninsulated to connect the occupants closer with the raw, natural elements and ever-changing weather conditions outside.
Current cladding options include standing-seam galvanized steel, tar felt, or larch boards, which are shown here in the initial prototype.
The rugged location was the perfect setting for the initial concept, proving that Space of Mind can be installed anywhere—even the rockiest of terrains.
Less than 100 square feet, Studio Puisto’s new modular cabin can be configured as a home office, gym, or forest retreat.