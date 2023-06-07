"In the rugged landscape of Ophir in the Maniatoto, the ground is carpeted in schist and shingle, tussock and thyme; temperatures plunge to sub-zero in winter and rise into the mid-30s in summer. Thermal comfort is key in this environment, and for the creative couple who live here, so was a building that looked like it was of this place. ‘The site feels lunar,’ says architect Charlie Nott. ‘We had to create sanctuary in that hostile environment, and because the clients were designers, they were up for a challenge and highly involved in designing a permanent home and office.’"