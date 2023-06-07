SubscribeSign In
A wood-burning stove adds a cozy element.
An energy-efficient, Danish wood-burning stove by Rais anchors one corner of the living room.
Once the charming abode of actress Molly Parker, best known for her roles in <i>Deadwood</i> and <i>House of Cards</i>, 1816 Lake Shore is a 1923 build that has retained all of the classic, covetable elements of a bungalow. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The freestanding midcentury fireplace on a retro brick flooring adds rustic charm to the living room</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
The two-sided stove is installed in the heart of the house, elevated slightly to bring the fire closer to eye-level. The stove marks the meeting of the new concrete floor with the old wooden floor. Photo by Laura Stamer.
The restrained 820-square-foot interior is defined by the angular ceiling. Garlick left the prefabricated structural panels unfinished to save on material costs. A True North wood stove from Pacific Energy heats the house. Max, the family’s cat, naps on a vintage rug purchased on eBay.
Eager to flee the city at a moment’s notice, a couple who run a creative studio in Bratislava decided it was time for a weekend home. On a forested plot overlooking a lake in nearby Vojkanad Dunajom, architect Peter Jurkovič of JRKVC created a calming cabin that frames views of the countryside.
Shiplap pine walls, primed white, complement unfinished concrete floors and a wood stove by Jotul.
Brit and Daniel embraced elements that were original to the A-frame—like the wood stove.
The ceiling drops down significantly over the built-in bench in the living area to create a cozy nook. “Like the kitchen, it’s a space within a space,” Thomas says. The wooden boards are flush with the window frame, allowing the sun to wash down the wall.
In Hampshire, PAD Studio replaced a rundown cottage with a new gable-roofed timber design that looks as if it’d been there all along.
The lounge has clay plaster walls to create a simple and timeless feel.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
A second spruce alcove frames a nook with wool-covered custom seating, and features Nendo’s Innerblow coffee tables with blown molten-glass tops; the geometric pillows were designed by Yovanovitch.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
The cozy interior is wrapped in hemlock wood, which Esherick also used in the house he designed following this one in the Kent Woodlands area. A Thonet chair joins a Ben Soleimani rug for Restoration Hardware in the seating area.
As part of the renovation, the former entrance hall was converted into the main living room.
The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
Firebrick lines both the wall and floor so that the fire can be lit right on the ground for an ultra-cozy night in.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
"At Tara Iti, south of the Mangawhai Heads, a former pine plantation is gradually being restored to native habitat on the windy coastal sand dunes. On a site overlooking the world-renowned golf course is the Dune House, designed by architect Julian Guthrie as a retreat for a family with four children. The clients had holidayed in Palm Springs, a city noted for golf, mid-century modern design and a California desert climate—all of which factored into the brief for an expansive yet relaxed house at Tara Iti."
"In the rugged landscape of Ophir in the Maniatoto, the ground is carpeted in schist and shingle, tussock and thyme; temperatures plunge to sub-zero in winter and rise into the mid-30s in summer. Thermal comfort is key in this environment, and for the creative couple who live here, so was a building that looked like it was of this place. ‘The site feels lunar,’ says architect Charlie Nott. ‘We had to create sanctuary in that hostile environment, and because the clients were designers, they were up for a challenge and highly involved in designing a permanent home and office.’"
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The pristine environs of the Turett's Greenport home makes it a sanctuary, between the verdant green spaces and the sea beyond.
Briana restored original details like the gridded windows while upgrading systems and reimagining the interior. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">In the living/dining area, she removed a header and wing walls to open the space. The table is from Room &amp; Board, while the Laika pendant is from Blu Dot.</span>
In the living/dining area, she removed a header and wing walls to open the space. The table is from Room & Board, while the Laika pendant is from Blu Dot.
Around a hearth made of black bricks and a Jøtul stove found on Facebook Marketplace are vintage leather loungers that a friend pulled out of storage and an Iranian rug given to Kyle and his wife, Elsie, by another friend. The light fixtures are vintage finds from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Bauer Brothers Salvage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
1456 Angelus Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Ellen Philips of Sotheby's International Realty.
The exposed solid cork blocks are gentle to the touch, and they even smell good. The acoustics are soft and calm, and the house only requires heating on the coldest days. The stove is fed with logs harvested from on-site tree maintenance.
The asymmetrical shape and tilted lines reinforce the impression that the cabins are capsized ships.
The interior is designed to complement the surrounding landscape—think furniture crafted from driftwood collected from the beaches of ísafjörður, cushions and a headboard hand-knitted with naturally dyed yarn from a rescue sheep farm, and artworks made from living Icelandic moss.
There is also a tiny, tent-like timber annex nearby that can sleep up to two additional guests and boasts views to the main mirrored cabin from the large window in the bedroom. The Scandi-chic interiors of both the cabin and the annex celebrate natural materials—think light timber cladding, sheepskin throws, and patinated leather.
There is also a tiny, tent-like timber annex nearby that can sleep up to two additional guests and boasts views to the main mirrored cabin from the large window in the bedroom. The Scandi-chic interiors of both the cabin and the annex celebrate natural materials—think light timber cladding, sheepskin throws, and patinated leather.