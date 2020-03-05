Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
The view from the hallway with the bathroom to the left, the kitchen to the right, and the living area ahead. Directly behind is the additional bedroom with an elevated bed that has a private entrance and can also function as a storage room.
The resort was envisioned as a base for adventures around the island, of which there are many. Guests can enjoy outdoor activities like diving, kayaking, fishing, mountaineering or take it easy and relax in the sauna, hot water bath, and other social gathering areas.
Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture said that the design for the clubhouse was inspired by the work of Richard Neutra, and by Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion.
Wedge by Wheelhaus
Ryan says to think of the Mono as a "safe haven to escape to when you need a retreat."
When the Zimmerman family settled in Seattle, Washington, in the late 1990s they bought a 1,100-square-foot Craftsman built in the 1920s. Fast-forward to today. Not wanting to leave their beloved neighborhood, but hurting for space, they enlisted the help of local design-build firm Ninebark to create a separate living area. Working from sketches that the residents had from their uncle, Gary Schoemaker, an architect in New York, Ninebark realized a refined structure that serves as a playroom, office, and guesthouse for visitors, complete with a kitchenette and full bathroom.
View of kitchen and main bay window upon entry into primary living space.
Architect Gary Gladwish designed a house on Orcas Island, Washington, for his mother, Marie, an artist. With wide, open planes, the home incorporates lasting solutions for all mobility stages.
