A view of the house from the front. Photo by Ken Pagliaro Photography.
Photo by Ken Pagliaro Photography.
Benjamin Moore's Vintage Vogue paint coats the exterior.
University of California, Merced Long Range Development Plan in Merced, California
Ambitiously setting a goal for daylight access in 75 percent of the interior rooms (quite a feat for a large university building) is just the beginning for UC Merced’s long-range plan. By 2020, UC Merced plans to be the first zero-net-energy, zero-net-waste and zero-net-emissions campus in the USA. It will also help to preserve the surrounding 30,000 acres of vernal pool grasslands, the largest concentration of vernal pool grasslands in the world.
The deck, fashioned from ipe, was built around one of the property’s many granite outcroppings. An earthen roof was planted with the same varieties of sedum that were added to the front of the cottage. Photo by: Mark Mahaney
When is a name not merely a name but instead a point of pride, a way of life, a categorical imperative, and an honorable title to uphold? When that name is Lazy Bastard, and the chair in question is basically a beanbag on legs. Indolence is bliss as you live out your idle dreams, lounging comfortably in a seat that defies you not to take it easy. Read more about this chair here.
The Green School in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, by Effan Adhiwira, employs micro-hydro power, solar power, bio-diesel, and natural air conditioning; it was also constructed with 99% natural materials. Photo by Iwan Baan
100 Contemporary Green Buildings, Volume 1 is available through Taschen
Covered with wire mesh, the green roof will continue to vegetate over time.
The large patio leads to a newly landscaped back garden. An expansive glass wall promotes seamless indoor-outdoor living. Inexpensive brick pavers were chosen for the rear patio; they offer textural contrast with the steel of the door, brick of the rear facade, and pale gray wood of the interior floors.